Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $12,844,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 148,194 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.