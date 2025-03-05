Serve Robotics (SERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,163,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,072.61. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,367,748.40. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,655 shares of company stock worth $2,673,114. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.