Serve Robotics (SERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Serve Robotics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.
Insider Activity at Serve Robotics
In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,163,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,072.61. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,367,748.40. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,655 shares of company stock worth $2,673,114. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.