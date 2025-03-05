Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.58. Shimano has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

