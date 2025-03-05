Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Grows By 29.0%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,060,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $31.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
