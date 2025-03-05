Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 22.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,766,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 8,718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.7 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.