Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Declines By 22.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,766,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 8,718,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.7 days.
Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $0.84.
