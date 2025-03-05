Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Drops By 14.5%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 566,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 2.1 %

DOUG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

