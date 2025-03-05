Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Expands By 51.4%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.
Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
