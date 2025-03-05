Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Grows By 44.5%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance
QRMI stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Tariffs Won’t Stop These 3 Stocks From Rising
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Missed the Hims & Hers Rally? Clover Health Could Be Next
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.