Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Grows By 44.5%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

QRMI stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.