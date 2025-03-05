Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Drops By 16.5%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GUKYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

