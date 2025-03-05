Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Drops By 16.5%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of GUKYF stock remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
