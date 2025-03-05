Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Decreases By 31.4%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,363,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 9,281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,363.9 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of KCDMF stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.34.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
