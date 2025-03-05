Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Decreases By 31.4%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,363,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 9,281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,363.9 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of KCDMF stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

