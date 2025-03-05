Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Declines By 15.3%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Insider Activity at Qorvo
In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Qorvo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo
Qorvo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 247.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.