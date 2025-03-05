Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Declines By 15.3%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 9,190,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 247.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

