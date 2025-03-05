Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Drops By 18.7%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of SeaStar Medical worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 96,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.02. SeaStar Medical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Further Reading

