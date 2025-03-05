Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Expands By 53.1%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Zeon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZEOOF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Zeon has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Get Zeon alerts:

Zeon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.