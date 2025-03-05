Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Drops By 24.5%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

