Sidoti Csr Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.