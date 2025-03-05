SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 11,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.
SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
