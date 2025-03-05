Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,765 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

