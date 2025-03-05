Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

VBR opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

