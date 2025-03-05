Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 4.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after buying an additional 114,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 664,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 938.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

