Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

