Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 615.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 122,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 384,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,787,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

SCHV stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.