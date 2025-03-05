Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 113.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 399,263 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,746,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

