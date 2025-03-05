Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $584.83 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $593.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.45 and its 200-day moving average is $550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.