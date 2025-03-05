Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.63. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $766,948.30. This trade represents a 66.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,926 shares of company stock valued at $9,850,129 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Citigroup cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.52.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

