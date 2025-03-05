Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $581.48 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $249.58 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.15 and a 200 day moving average of $450.05.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

