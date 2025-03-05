Smithfield Trust Co Has $19.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 1.0% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.95% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $67.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.