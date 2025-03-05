Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,607 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 12.6 %

BATS:EZU opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

