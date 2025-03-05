Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $119,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 567.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 184,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

