SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Up 1.8 %

SMX stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. SMX has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $649.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

