Snider Financial Group Has $6.15 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Snider Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises 1.9% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

