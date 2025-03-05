Snider Financial Group Makes New Investment in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.89% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA NLR opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $97.89.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

