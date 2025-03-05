Snider Financial Group Purchases 71 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

HEI opened at $265.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.94 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

