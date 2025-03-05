Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

