Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,869 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

