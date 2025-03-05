Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,964,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,480,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,273,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

NYSE PNC opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,881,919.86. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

