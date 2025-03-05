Souders Financial Advisors Sells 27,634 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,634 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 26,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after buying an additional 838,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,106,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

