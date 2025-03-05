Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,394,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $120.61.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

