Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after buying an additional 257,791 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,218,000 after buying an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

