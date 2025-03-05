Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.81. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

