Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 209,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

