Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Update

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sound Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SOGP opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Sound Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

