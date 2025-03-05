Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Update

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sound Group Stock Up 1.4 %
SOGP opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Sound Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.
Sound Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sound Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tariffs Won’t Stop These 3 Stocks From Rising
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Missed the Hims & Hers Rally? Clover Health Could Be Next
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.