Space Stocks To Research – March 4th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that are involved in space exploration, satellite technology, rocket manufacturing, and other ventures related to outer space. They allow investors to gain exposure to the growing commercial space sector, including industries driving innovations in communications, logistics, and space tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.35. 26,479,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,158,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $9.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.43. 3,593,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.75.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,925,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.64. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.52.

