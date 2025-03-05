SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,684 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after buying an additional 934,007 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,957,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in ONEOK by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,262,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,779,000 after buying an additional 498,908 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 494,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after buying an additional 489,821 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.1 %

ONEOK stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.