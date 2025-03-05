SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This trade represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

