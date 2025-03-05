SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 3,491 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Down 3.0 %

ORCL opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

