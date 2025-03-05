SPC Financial Inc. Sells 164,323 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,323 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,537,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

