SPC Financial Inc. Sells 618 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $21,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

