Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,246. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.95.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:SETM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,032,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,000. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF comprises 10.9% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned about 50.59% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

