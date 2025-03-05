SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 218.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,874,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,822,000 after buying an additional 109,777 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

