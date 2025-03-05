SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,508.68. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,947 shares of company stock worth $140,740,416 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.0 %

APP opened at $327.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.35 and a 200 day moving average of $258.85. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.29.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

